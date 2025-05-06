Northeast Philadelphia

Fire tears through Northeast Philly strip mall restaurant

Fire damaged businesses at the Ashton Village strip mall off Ashton Road in Northeast Philadelphia on May 6, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire tore through a Northeast Philadelphia strip mall overnight, leaving visible damage to at least one restaurant.

The fire broke out at the Ashton Village shopping center along Ashton Road just before 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Philadelphia firefighters said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

About one hour later, firefighters had the blaze under control, according to firefighters.

Luckily, no one was hurt, firefighters said. However, damage was done -- with visible damage done to the RS Original Taste of Philly restaurant on the end.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The restaurant featuring "classic American cuisine with a Philly swagger" had its windows busted out and a door broken off the hinges before daybreak.

No word yet on the full extent of damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us