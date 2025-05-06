Fire tore through a Northeast Philadelphia strip mall overnight, leaving visible damage to at least one restaurant.

The fire broke out at the Ashton Village shopping center along Ashton Road just before 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Philadelphia firefighters said.

About one hour later, firefighters had the blaze under control, according to firefighters.

Luckily, no one was hurt, firefighters said. However, damage was done -- with visible damage done to the RS Original Taste of Philly restaurant on the end.

The restaurant featuring "classic American cuisine with a Philly swagger" had its windows busted out and a door broken off the hinges before daybreak.

No word yet on the full extent of damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.