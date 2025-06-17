A string of burglaries in Bucks County -- including one that nabbed around $15,000 in landscaping equipment -- may be connected, and police are looking for the public's help in finding the suspects.

Surveillance cameras caught the moments a masked trio pulled up to the Lawn Barn in Langhorn in a grey pickup truck and stole thousands of dollars in commercial chainsaws.

"You feel violated when that much gets taken from you and there’s not a whole lot to go on," Andrew Pratt, the owner of Lawn Barn, said.

The incident occurred on June 11 at around 2:45 a.m., police said, and they believe a couple of burglaries in Hilltown Township on Monday morning are possibly connected.

Surveillance cameras showed one of the incidents on June 16 as well, where a man in a grey hoodie entered the Hickory Stick Ice Cream Store at around 4:45 a.m. and stole around $500 from the cash register.

"We are an upper Bucks County farmland, nothing goes on out here," said Laura Devlin, one of the owners of Hickory Stick Ice Cream. "This is a shock to the community."

Tom Devlin said he believes the burglar used a crowbar to get into the store.

"So he comes through the doorway, proceeded to the cash register, steals the money and runs out the door," Tom Devlin said. "It was all within a minute of time."

According to police, burglars also targeted Pennridge Christian Fellowship Church and Daycare that same night.

"They tried to break a hole through the wall, and they couldn’t access, and then they left," Senior Pastor Thomas Vargis said.

Anyone with any information on the burglaries is urged to contact police.