Stretch of I-95 Near Pa., Del. State Lines Closed After Multi-Injury Crash

Police could not immediately assess the severity of the injuries

By NBC10 Staff

Multiple vehicles are on Interstate 95, near the split with Interstate 495, after a crash near the Pennsylvania and Delaware state lines.

A crash which left multiple people injured forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95 near the Pennsylvania-Delaware state line Sunday morning.

The crash on the southbound lanes of I-95 happened near the split with Interstate 495 happened just before 5 a.m. in Lower Chichester Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police could not immediately assess the severity of the injuries.

The crash was causing delays of about 8 minutes as cars were being diverted, according to traffic app Waze.

It was unclear how long the road would remain closed.

