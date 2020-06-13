Stretch of I-676, Some Center City Streets Closed Due to Protests

Several road closures were in place in Philadelphia, including a stretch of Interstate 676, due to protest activity Saturday afternoon.

Interstate 676 was closed between Interstate 76 and Interstate 95, while roads also closed from 5th to 18th streets between Walnut and Vine streets in Center City, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

SEPTA services were not immediately being affected.

Interstate 676 is the same highway where Philadelphia police used tear gas on a crowd of thousands who marched onto the roadway during widespread protests following the death of George Floyd.

Several protests were planned in Philadelphia Saturday, including one on the 400 block of Broad Street calling on Mayor Jim Kenney to defund the police department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.