Street takeover holds up traffic in Plymouth Township; police investigating

Police are investigating after a dangerous street takeover involving between 50 and 100 people held up traffic in Plymouth Township on Sunday night

Surveillance videos show several cars driving in circles at high speeds as people hung out of the windows.

Video also showed a crowd of people around the takeover, with fireworks also being shot off during the incident.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, at the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road and North Lane in the Montgomery County community, police said.

Cars not involved in the takeover waited at stop lights for the dangerous situation to end.

The people involved fled the area when police arrived, officials said, and no contacts with law enforcement were made amongst participants Sunday evening.

Anyone with information on those involved are urged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department. Anonymous tips can be given at 610-233-0585.