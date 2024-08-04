Storms brought down trees and knocked out power on Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday's storms knocked down trees in some parts of our region. The rain came down heavily at times, but it appears that we were spared the worst.

All is calm now in Center City, Philadelphia, and in southern New Jersey but the bad weather disrupted at least one part of Northeast Philly. We also met one couple who wasn't going to let damage from the storms disrupt their big day.

The rain poured down on a parking lot in Montgomery County and the storms also forced some flights to be canceled or delayed at Philadelphia International Airport.

Storms are impacting flights into and out of #PHLAirport, as well as airports across the country. Please check with your airline for flight status updates. pic.twitter.com/moTWHebejo — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) August 3, 2024

And then, when the skies finally cleared, business owners along a stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard near North 5th Street sat outside in the light after the storms knocked out power and darkened their stores.

Meanwhile in Medford, Burlington County, crews with Cornerstone Tree Service started at 6:30 a.m. and showed no signs of slowing down.

"We’re out here working, cleaning up the neighborhood now from the storm," Brian Carns said.

Then, Ryan Kuczynski told NBC10 that he found his car with a tree on top of it after the strong winds Friday night.

"The back window was smashed in. The far side is dented in," Kuczynski explained.

To make matters worse, it happened on the eve of his wedding.

“This is our wedding. We have reservations. We had food coming. We had all this stuff coming, it was like, ‘we’re going to make this happen one way or the other,'" he said.

Not only did the wind damage his car, it also ruined some of the tents he and his family set up in the backyard just minutes before the storm rolled in.

"From our kitchen, we could see one of the tents, the pop-up tents, was upside down. It was literally flying in the air. We didn’t have time to tie it down. And then the two smaller tents eventually went as well," he said.

Despite a few setbacks, Kuczynski and his new bride joined their families with big smiles to enjoy a wedding day they never imagined.

"Everyone had fun. Everyone had a good time. Ceremony was great and yeah; we’ll remember it forever," Kuczynski said.

Because, as the saying goes, life is all about perspective.