A group of people -- believed to be teens -- assaulted a worker while ransacking a Center City Philadelphia store Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Gallery of Scents & the Gold Center along Chestnut Street, near 11th Street, Philadelphia police said.

The vandals threw products on the floor and assaulted a worker before leaving the store, investigators said. It wasn't clear if the worker suffered injuries.

Glass could be seen shattered in front of the store and some boarded cases could be seen inside. The full extent of damage wasn't known.

No arrests were made.

This is the latest downtown attack by a group of what appears to be young people. The ransacking came on the same day as Philadelphia police released surveillance video and images of a eight people they say were involved with an attack on a woman just blocks away at 15th and Chestnut streets. That February attack left a woman unconscious.