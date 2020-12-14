Store Owner Shot 5 Times While Fighting Robber, Police Say

A Philadelphia store owner is recovering after he was shot five times while wrestling a gun away from a robber who was eventually captured by other employees and a customer, according to police.

The ordeal began around 7 p.m. Monday when a 51-year-old man entered a corner store on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue, pointed a gun at the 36-year-old owner’s head and announced a robbery, investigators said.

The store owner then grabbed the gun and tried to take it out of the suspect’s hands. During the struggle, the store owner was shot four times in the stomach and once in the left arm. The suspect, meanwhile, was shot once in the right finger and may have also suffered a graze wound to the right side of his head, according to police.

Store employees and a customer rushed in and helped hold the suspect until police arrived.

Both the store owner and the suspect were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are both listed in stable condition. The suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered.