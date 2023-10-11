Stolen vehicle crashes during police chase on Roosevelt Boulevard

Police are investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed along Roosevelt Boulevard early Wednesday shortly after it attempted to flee from police.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m., after officers responded to a robbery in progress call along the 2000 block of Levick Street in Philadelphia Oxford Circle neighborhood where they found victim who, allegedly, told police that two men had taken his vehicle.

The victim explained to the officiers, according to police, that as he parked his car, he was approached by two men he didn't know, who then attacked him, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

The men who, allegedly, attacked this man then hopped into the vehicle and took off down Roosevelt Boulevard, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Not long after, police located the stolen vehicle and began to follow it along Roosevelt Boulevard, officials said, before the vehicle struck a pole and became disabled at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Fillmore Terrace.

The two men in the vehicle were apprehended and, officials said, the victim identified them as the pair that had attacked him earlier.

The victim suffered a minor cut to his head when the car was taken, and officials said, both of the men in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital after the crash, where they were listed in stable condition.

Officials said this incident remains under investigation.