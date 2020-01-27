A driver slammed a stolen tow truck into parked cars and a work truck in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood before fleeing the scene.

The scene played out as the driver sped along Princeton Avenue at Eldrick Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia police said.

The tow truck initially hit the work vehicle and then struck at least four parked cars, authorities said, sending the work truck up onto the front lawn of a house.

“I just heard a loud crash and when I looked out my window, I see the (truck) on the lawn,” neighbor Antonio Castro said.

Castro’s car was also struck. “My car turned into a tuna can,” he said while describing the damage.

The tow truck driver continued driving for another block before abandoning the truck in the roadway and running from the scene.

A man was trapped in the crashed work truck. He was rescued and taken to the hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries, Philadelphia police said.

The force of the wrecks caused the fuel tank of the tow truck to break, leaving the smell of gasoline in the air.

The ditched tow truck appeared to be stolen from a lot near Interstate 95, about 1.5 miles away.

Detectives are searching for the driver of the stolen tow truck.