Police arrested and charged a young man who they say was inside a stolen SUV that crashed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section over the weekend, killing a man in a wheelchair and injuring a young girl.

Efrain Rosario, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sunday and charged with Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act-No License and Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

On Saturday, shortly after 9 p.m., police were following a stolen 2017 Cadillac Escalade eastbound on Castor Avenue approaching Aramingo Avenue. The SUV then crashed into the back of a 2007 Mazda CX7 on Aramingo Avenue and Ontario Street.

The crash caused both vehicles to spin.

At the same time, Bill Repka, 38, who was in a wheelchair, was panhandling along the 2400 block of East Castor Avenue, police said. The Escalade crashed into Repka as well as a 2020 Chevy Silverado that was stopped at the light at Aramingo and Castor avenues. The Escalade then mounted the curb of a Burger King restaurant before coming to a stop.

Rosario and three other people inside the stolen SUV then fled the vehicle on foot, police said. Rosario was later captured though the three other occupants escaped, according to investigators. Police have not yet confirmed whether Rosario was the person who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash. Police also said they later found weapons inside the stolen vehicle.

Repka was taken to Temple University where he was later pronounced dead. A woman and an 11-year-old girl who were inside the Chevy Silverado also suffered minor injuries.