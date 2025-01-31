Armed robbers lead NJ cops on wild chase after stealing from mail carrier: Police

Four people were arrested on stolen property and other charges after they allegedly committed an armed robbery of a mail carrier and led police on a high-speed chase.

The chief of police in Bloomfield said it started with a stolen Nissan that was used in the robbery of a mail truck on Wednesday. The stolen vehicle was later seen by police speeding in Bloomfield.

"One of my detectives saw the car in Belleville and tried to pull it over, and the suspects took off. Given that this was a felony, our police officers were entitled to chase," said Bloomfield Police Chief George Ricci.

Police said the four suspects, two women and two men, led officers on a wild chase through Newark and East Orange, smashing into at least two other cars along the way. The stolen Nissan eventually broke down, and the suspects inside the vehicle ran off near Summit Street. Investigators said one suspect was found shortly after hiding behind a different car.

No one was injured in the crashes or during the police pursuit. All four suspects — 23-year-old Tarik Dunbar, 22-year-old Shakir Tinney, 19-year-old Conna Richburg and 19-year-old Jaylisa Varnor — were quickly caught by police. Video from the scene showed officers tackle one of the suspects as they tried to run from the vehicle.

Each of the four was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, police said. Richburg was also charged with eluding police. Attorney information was not immediately clear for the quartet, who could face additional charges because mail was involved.

"It's serious because, you know, it’s personal mail. Credit card information, social security info — all information a criminal can use for their benefit," said Ricci. "Because it was a federal truck and the mail is federal, the postal inspector is doing an investigation as well, and federal charges may be coming...These crimes are serious, so if you commit these types of crimes, we’re gonna get you."

Police said that at least two of the suspects also had outstanding warrants at the time of their arrests.