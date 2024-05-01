Stolen gold records returned to family of Philadelphia music industry icon

Three stolen gold records belonging to a Philadelphia music icon are finally back where they belong.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department returned the records to the family of Jimmy Bishop Sr. Wednesday morning.

Bishop was a groundbreaking DJ in the 1960s at Philadelphia's WDAS Radio. He was also influential in the music industry, helping many big acts with their first hit records, including The Jackson 5, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, and others.

Pennsylvania Treasury Jimmy Bishop Sr. with The Temptations

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pennsylvania Treasury Jimmy Bishop Sr. with Aretha Franklin

The framed gold records were recovered in January 1986 from a pawn shop as part of a police investigation into a burglary ring that hit locations in both Philadelphia and Abington, the Pennsylvania Treasury Department said.

Officials said after the Abington Township Police Department didn't need them as evidence, they reported the gold records to the Treasury as unclaimed property.

The records had been held as unclaimed property for years at the Pennsylvania Treasury vault in Harrisburg.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be returning these gold records, which are truly invaluable pieces of Philadelphia’s music history, to the Bishop family,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “It’s even more meaningful to return them at WDAS, a truly legendary radio station where Jimmy Bishop Sr. was on the air for so many years. As Treasurer, I’ve returned a lot of unclaimed property – but this return is truly historic.”

During a ceremony at iHeartMedia studios, Garrity presented the gold records to Jimmy Sr.’s wife, Louise Williams Bishop, a prominent Philadelphia radio personality known as the Gospel Queen, his children Jimmy Jr., Tamika and Tabb, and his grandson, James III.