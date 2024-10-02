Lehigh Valley

Stolen dog returned to Bethlehem man

A Bethlehem man who said his beloved 2-year-old purebred German shorthair, Juno, was stolen from his Northampton County apartment on Monday, Oct. 1, 2024, has been reunited with the animal

By Hayden Mitman and Yukare Nakayama

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a stolen pet story with a happy ending -- one that occurred just after NBC10 shared the details on the theft of a dog in Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, Santiago Rengifo, of Bethlehem, was reunited with his two-year-old purebred German shorthair, Juno, after the animal was stolen from his apartment the day before.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

NBC10's Yukare Nakayama shared Rengifo's story on Tuesday afternoon, with Rengifo saying Juno went missing from his apartment just before the pair planned to head out together on a camping trip.

"Its just shocking, it happened so fast," he told NBC10. "I would’ve never expected something like that to happen.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He spent Monday posting flyers around town and seeking answers after surveillance video from his building showed a woman leaving the complex with his dog.

In an incident that happened around 1 p.m. on Monday, Rengifo said he walked into his apartment and called his dog's name to no avail.

Then, he said, he noticed something was amiss.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Fashion 6 mins ago

Penn State unveils new look Nittany Lion. What do you think?

Gun violence 7 hours ago

Man found bleeding from gunshot wound under SEPTA El tracks

"The first thing I see is a coffee cup on my kitchen table that I hadn’t seen before," he said.

Nakayama's story on the theft of Juno aired in NBC10's 5 o'clock news broadcast on Tuesday.

Then, in an update that same afternoon, police said that at about 5:15 p.m., family members of the woman who officials said took the animal returned the dog to the police.

Shortly afterward, Juno and Rengifo were reunited.

According to police officials, the animal was returned in good health and no charges have been filled against the individual believed responsible for this incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh Valley
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us