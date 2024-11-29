A person driving a stolen car led police on a pursuit and crashed in Bucks County on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Lower Makefield Police Department.

The crash happened near the bridge in Morrisville near Delmorr and Trenton avenues, officials said.

Officials said that they saw a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood in Lower Makefield on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The car got away and was chased but Lower Makefield officers called off the pursuit shortly after it started, officials explained.

Officers with Upper Makefield picked up the chase a short time later, officials said.

The car that was being chased went over spike strips that were set up near Calhoun Street Bridge, according to officials.

After hitting the spikes, the car hit an SUV that was carrying seven people, officials said. All of the people inside that SUV were okay.

The driver of the stolen car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The driver is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.