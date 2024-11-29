Pennsylvania

Stolen car leads police on chase through Bucks Co. before crashing into SUV with 7 inside

By Emily Rose Grassi

Getty Images

A person driving a stolen car led police on a pursuit and crashed in Bucks County on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Lower Makefield Police Department.

The crash happened near the bridge in Morrisville near Delmorr and Trenton avenues, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said that they saw a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood in Lower Makefield on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The car got away and was chased but Lower Makefield officers called off the pursuit shortly after it started, officials explained.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers with Upper Makefield picked up the chase a short time later, officials said.

The car that was being chased went over spike strips that were set up near Calhoun Street Bridge, according to officials.

After hitting the spikes, the car hit an SUV that was carrying seven people, officials said. All of the people inside that SUV were okay.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather Nov 26

Grab your heavy coat for the holiday weekend. Here's the forecast

Holidays 8 hours ago

WATCH: NBC10, T62, NBC Sports Philly share our ‘Holiday Traditions'

The driver of the stolen car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The driver is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us