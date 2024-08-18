2 children critical after driver allegedly stole car then crashed into another car, home

A high-speed chase through the streets of Camden County ended with three people injured, including two children, and a man arrested.

32-year-old Joshua Chrismon was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase before crashing into another car that then crashed into the front of a home, according to officials with the Gloucester City Police Department.

Officers with the Deptford Police Department were pursuing a stolen white Sedan Saturday night when it blew through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and crashed into a dark-colored car, officials said.

“It’s a stolen car from Deptford, how does it go that far without him getting stopped? I don’t know," Jennifer Walker, a witness said.

The force of the crash sent the dark-colored car and its three occupants, including an 8 and 7-year-old, into a home on the 500 block of Morris Street in Gloucester City, according to officials.

The crash was captured on a Walker's Ring video camera.

The man driving the stolen car tried to flee on foot but was ultimately arrested by police, officials said.

According to witnesses, the children suffered serious injuries.

“We seen the little girl fly out the car and the little boy was on the ground. And all our neighbors, we look out for each other, so we all came out and just ran over," Walker said.

The driver of the dark-colored car was a 24-year-old woman, presumably the mother of the children according to witnesses, who also sustained minor injuries.

Walker said while the police took Chrismon into custody, she held the little boy in her arms while they waited for first responders to arrive.

"He told me his name and he told me his favorite color was green and that he liked to catch ball. And I just kept telling him his mom was okay and that his sister was okay and that we were sitting with him and that help was coming," Walker said.

All of the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The children were listed in critical condition as of Saturday night. There has been no update on their condition.

Walker said she has been in communication with the children's mother and hopes to be able to visit the young boy she'll never forget.

“I want to see the little boy so that I get the image of him out of my mind, and I want to see that he’s okay," Walker said.

Chrismon was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and other related charges. He was taken to the Camden County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.