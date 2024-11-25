New Jersey

Stinky delivery: Uber Eats driver smells weed coming from ‘burrito,' police say

That's no burrito, police say its actually an ounce of marijuana

By Dan Stamm

Marijuana in a plastic bag on aluminum foil
Courtesy Washington Township Police

A Uber Eats delivery driver smelled something funky with the burrito they had just been called to pick up, so the driver called police in a New Jersey town.

Here's what Washington Township, Gloucester County, police had to say about it in a Nov. 24, 2024, Instagram post filled with emojis:

"An Uber Eats driver picked up a 'burrito meal' in Lindenwold NJ but noticed a strong smell of marijuana 🍁 wafting from the bag while driving to Glassboro. 🤔 Concerned, they pulled over in Washington Township and called us to check it out. 👮‍♂️"

A police officer then "unwrapped the foil surprise and found over an ounce of raw marijuana, a bottle of water and a box of soup - instead of rice and beans. 😳 This wasn’t the kind of wrap anyone ordered," police said.

Investigators asked for anyone with knowledge of the "extra greens" to give them a call.

"If you know anything about this high-flying delivery, call our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330," police wrote.

