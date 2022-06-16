Philadelphia

Stephen Starr Opening Seasonal Café at Comcast Center

The 138-seat Café Click will serve up a French-inspired menu of light bites all day long

By Laura Smythe | Philadelphia Business Journal

eal Santos | Café Click

Restaurateur Stephen Starr will launch a seasonal Center City café next week that will serve up a French-inspired menu of light bites, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The 138-seat Café Click at Comcast Center will debut at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on June 21. It will be open for lunch and dinner Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of September.

The all-day cafe will offer a menu of coffee, salads, soups, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. In the evening, cocktails and wine will be available, as well as fare like oysters, ​​crêpes, tartines and quiches. Pastry selections include L’éclair Classique and Crème Caramel.

See photos from Stephen Starr's newest Philadelphia eatery Café Click at PBJ.com.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get all of your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCENTER CITYStephen StarrComcast CenterCafe Click
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us