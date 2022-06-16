Restaurateur Stephen Starr will launch a seasonal Center City café next week that will serve up a French-inspired menu of light bites, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The 138-seat Café Click at Comcast Center will debut at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on June 21. It will be open for lunch and dinner Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of September.

The all-day cafe will offer a menu of coffee, salads, soups, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. In the evening, cocktails and wine will be available, as well as fare like oysters, ​​crêpes, tartines and quiches. Pastry selections include L’éclair Classique and Crème Caramel.

