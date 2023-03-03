Stephen Starr and Bankroll Terminate Partnership Ahead of $25M Restaurant's Debut

Stephen Starr and Bankroll have mutually ended their partnership just days ahead of the upscale restaurant and entertainment venue's debut, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The parties split due to a "difference in philosophy," according to a joint statement released Thursday. Starr Restaurants will no longer be involved in the management, PBJ.com reports, operations or creative oversight of the $25 million Center City project's food and beverage program.

Starr did help design the food and beverage program for the restaurant, but Bankroll is now fully operational on its own, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The kitchen is led by Corporate Chef Scott Swiderski, a former executive chef at Starr's Buddakan, and Executive Chef Steve Kim, who has previously held positions at Jose Garces' Amada Philadelphia and Village Whiskey. Starr and Bankroll worked together to find and appoint Kim to the role.

Bankroll and Starr Restaurants declined to provide any further comment.

