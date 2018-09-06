Stephania Jimenez is an award winning anchor/reporter for NBC10. She joined NBC10 in July 2018. You can watch her anchor weekend mornings and report weekdays on NBC10.

Stephania is passionate about telling compelling stories about people in the community.

“People surprise you, and while that can make your job more challenging it also humbles you,” she said. “Everyone has a story and that makes you more compassionate and a better journalist.”

Fluent in Spanish, Stephania is of Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Italian descent. She was raised in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m excited to return to Philadelphia,” said Stephania. “I spent time here covering the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and appreciated the city’s diverse and walkable neighborhoods, which resemble my hometown.”

Prior to joining NBC10, Stephania served as the evening news anchor at KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas. Prior to that, she worked for our sister station NBC Connecticut as an investigative and consumer reporter/anchor. Stephania also worked at KTSM/KDBC in El Paso, Texas. Stephania has been honored by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters in the news anchor category. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Textual Studies from Syracuse University. Stephania lives in Drexel Hill, Delaware County with her family.

Stephania is dedicated to community causes that help children. When she is not on the news she enjoys cooking, exercising, reading, and spending time with her family.

Connect with Stephania!

Twitter: @NBC10_Stephania

Facebook: Stephania Jimenez