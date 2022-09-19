Stay in Your Lane! PPA to Increase Ticketing of Illegal Bus and Bike Lane Parking

If you see a red painted lane that says bike and bus only, do not park there. It seems like a simple concept, but according to transportation officials in Philadelphia, a lot of people still don't get it.

That's why the Philadelphia Parking Authority, SEPTA and other city agencies will be stepping up enforcement of bus and bicycle lanes along Center City streets this fall, officials announced Monday.

Enhanced enforcement in recent years has led to improved traffic flows and diminished public transit travel times.

“SEPTA’s success is Philadelphia’s success. Making buses faster and more reliable is a key goal for the Administration as more people return to center city for work or leisure, and we’re grateful to partner with SEPTA and the PPA on this enforcement initiative,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Enforcement of the existing bus lanes can significantly speed up travel for buses while also improving travel time for drivers that obey the existing regulations."

The PPA and SEPTA will focus on enforcement along Chestnut Street between Sixth and 23rd streets, Market Street between Sixth and 20th streets, and JFK Boulevard between 15th to 19th streets.

“The PPA is a leader in on-street parking management to optimize traffic flow in our business districts. We need for everyone to understand the danger to public safety when bus lanes are blocked. Blocking bus lanes not only increases traffic congestion but also threatens the lives of pedestrians and bus passengers. During the enforcement blitz, the PPA will strictly enforce all ‘No Stopping’ and ‘No Standing’ violations” in bus lanes,” PPA chairwoman Beth Grossman said.