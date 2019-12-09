FRANK RIZZO

Statue of Ex-Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo Vandalized, Again

Philly's controversial Frank Rizzo statue has remained in front of the Municipal Services Building as a plan is worked out to move the bronze

By Associated Press

What to Know

  • The Frank Rizzo statue in the shadow of Philadelphia's City Hall has been vandalized, again.
  • The statue along with a mural in South Philly have been the target of activists and vandals angry about Rizzo's legacy.
  • The statue is set to be moved to another location in 2021.

Police are investigating after someone vandalized the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.

The word "fascist" was found painted on the statue's suit jacket over the weekend and a sticker bearing the logo of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's nonprofit foundation was placed on the statue's hand.

The 10-foot-tall bronze statue stands outside the Municipal Services Building, across from Philadelphia's City Hall.

The statue was defaced in 2017.

Rizzo served as mayor from 1972 to 1980. Supporters say he was tough on crime while critics say he discriminated against minorities.

The statue is set to be moved to another location in 2021.

A statue of Frank Rizzo with the word facist tagged on it
NBC10
Copyright AP - Associated Press

