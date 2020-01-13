State Police Seeking Suspect in Child Rape Case

State police are looking for a man who they say raped a 13-year-old girl -- and had inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions over two years.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant for Erick Becerril-Perez's arrest.

The rape happened Dec. 28, police said. After that, Becerril-Perez fled, police said.

Then, on Jan. 7, the girl and her mother walked into the state police barracks at Avondale to report the incident.

Anyone with information about where Becerril-Perez is now should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Avondale barracks at 610-268-2022. Or, they can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.