State police investigating shooting on I-95 in Northeast Philly

State Police officials are investigating a shooting that happened along I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, as of about 8 a.m. on Monday, officers were still on the scene after a shooting happened along I-95 between Aramingo Avenue and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge at about 5 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All but one lane of traffic have since been re-opened as officials continue to investigate this incident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and, a state police official told NBC10 that additional information would be provided later in the day.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.