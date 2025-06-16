I-95

State police investigating shooting on I-95 in Northeast Philly

Law enforcement officials with the Pa. State Police are investigating after, they claim, there was a shooting along I-95 between the exits for Aramingo Avenue and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on Monday morning.

By Hayden Mitman

State Police officials are investigating a shooting that happened along I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, as of about 8 a.m. on Monday, officers were still on the scene after a shooting happened along I-95 between Aramingo Avenue and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge at about 5 a.m.

No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

All but one lane of traffic have since been re-opened as officials continue to investigate this incident, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and, a state police official told NBC10 that additional information would be provided later in the day.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

