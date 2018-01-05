How to Order 'Secret' Harry Potter Drinks at Starbucks

If you see coffee when you look into the Mirror of Erised, then we have some great news for you.

Fans of “Harry Potter” will be thrilled to know that Starbucks offers a “secret menu” with drinks inspired by the films and books.

Those drinks, the Butterbeer Latte and the Butterbeer Frappuccino, are available at your local coffee shop, and the company itself has provided instructions on how to order the delicious concoctions.

“If a customer would like to order a beverage that is not on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe,” the retailer suggests.

For a Butterbeer Latte, the company instructs customers to ask for a Latte with whole milk, caramel syrup, toffee nut syrup, and cinnamon dolce syrup. To top the drink off, you can add whipped cream and salted caramel bits.

For the Butterbeer Frappuccino, customers can ask for a Crème Frappuccino with caramel and toffee nut syrups, with caramel drizzle over the top.