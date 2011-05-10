Stamp Out Hunger is the nation's largest single day food drive. Campbell's Soup Company

and the United States Postal Service are coming together with the National Association of Letter Carriers to help bring one step closer to ending hunger.

“Hunger continues to be a critical issue for our nation", said Denise Morrison, Campbell's Soup Company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.



Here's how you can help, and you don't have to leave your doorstep.



Collect non-perishable items such as: canned goods, canned meats, bottled juice, pasta, cereal, and boxed goods.



Put the food items in a sturdy bag next to your mailbox. Your letter carrier will pick up you goods and deliver them to local food banks.



For more information visit StampOutHunger.com