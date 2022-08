At least two people were killed and several others were wounded in an apparent 'mass casualty stabbing' Monday evening in York County.

According to NBC's affiliate WGAL-TV, the attack happened Monday shortly after 7 p.m. in the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township.

Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services said the attack left at least two individuals dead and several injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.