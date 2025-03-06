Stabbing inside North Philly deli leaves man hurt

A stabbing inside a deli in North Philadelphia left a man hurt on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Léelo en español aquí

Police were called to a deli on the 3800 block of North 6th Street around 5:35 p.m. on March 4 for a report of a stabbing, officials said.

When they got to the store, they found a man in his mid-forties who had stab wounds to his abdomen and neck, police explained. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No weapons were recovered and no one was arrested.

If you have any information, please call the Philadelphia Police Department right away at 215-686-TIPS (8477).