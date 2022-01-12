Mother Jumps From Burning Home After Son Stabs Her, Police Say

An injured woman jumped from the second floor of her burning Philadelphia rowhome after her son allegedly stabbed her in the neck, Philadelphia police said.

The incident played out around 11 p.m. Tuesday along East Wishart Street, near Emerald Street, in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The woman jumped from the second floor of the burning home after being stabbed in the neck, Philadelphia police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn't revealed.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire, which appeared to be intentionally set, to the first floor of the home, investigators said.

The son was taken into custody, police said, but no charges were immediately announced.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.