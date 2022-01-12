Philadelphia

Mother Jumps From Burning Home After Son Stabs Her, Police Say

Woman jumps from East Wishert Street home after being stabbed in the neck

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An injured woman jumped from the second floor of her burning Philadelphia rowhome after her son allegedly stabbed her in the neck, Philadelphia police said.

The incident played out around 11 p.m. Tuesday along East Wishart Street, near Emerald Street, in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The woman jumped from the second floor of the burning home after being stabbed in the neck, Philadelphia police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn't revealed.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

miracle on burmont road 18 hours ago

Baby, 3 Others, Survive After Medical Helicopter Crashes Outside Church

Race in Philly 11 hours ago

Race in Philly: Communities Change and Cultural Identities Evolve in the City

Firefighters managed to contain the fire, which appeared to be intentionally set, to the first floor of the home, investigators said.

The son was taken into custody, police said, but no charges were immediately announced.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiafireKensington
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us