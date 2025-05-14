Over 400 ‘unruly' teens force South Jersey church carnival to shutdown early

A carnival in South Jersey quickly turned chaotic after large groups of teens descended on the event, forcing an early shutdown.

In a statement, Chief William Perna of the Bellmawr Police Department shared that during the annual St. Joachim Carnival on Saturday, May 10, 2025, a crowd of more than 400 young people showed up, disrupting the family-friendly event and the surrounding neighborhood.

According to Perna, around 8:30 p.m., crowds of young people began congregating in large groups both inside and outside the property of the carnival.

Then, around 8:50 p.m., officers started to shut down the rides and games, and at this point, more teens continued to show up. Perna said officers on scene continued to announce the carnival was closing, but most would walk away and then return shortly after.

Perna said that around 9:30 p.m., the crowd began running throughout the carnival. They also started running on several residential properties and businesses in the middle of West Browning Road.

Then fights started to break out over the course of two hours, primarily outside of the carnival, Perna added.

Officers on the scene had received reports of gunshots in the area. However, there was no evidence that a gun was fired.

Also, during that time, Perna said officers on the scene had several businesses shut down for their own protection and the protection of all the customers.

Perna shared that during the chaos, an elderly woman was knocked over and received a head injury. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Also, a boy had been struck by a car while leaving the area, he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Several vehicles, street signs, and windows to a business were damaged, Perna said. Police were able to get the incident under control around 11:30 p.m.

"I would like to thank all responding officers that showed great restraint when dealing with the groups of unruly teens/young adults. The lawless groups of unsupervised juveniles and young people ruined a great family-oriented event which has taken place every May to raise funds for the church," Perna wrote.

Perna said three juveniles were arrested on the scene for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and simple assault.

The incident is still under investigation by Bellmawr Police.