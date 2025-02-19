SS United States — finally — expected to depart South Philly

After nearly 30 years, the historic -- and long-rusting -- SS United States is expected to depart Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, then be, eventually, sunk off the coast of Florida to become an artificial reef.

After a few recent delays, the former cruise liner is set to depart at low tide for the Delaware River -- about 12:51 p.m. -- and be taken south to Mobile, Alabama where, organizers said, the vessel will be remediated.

Organizers said, in a statement, that this remediation process will see items like command bridge components, engine room equipment, wires, cables, loose items, flooring, furnishings, fuel, paint, and contaminants -- possibly including asbestos -- removed from the vessel before it is taken to Florida.

This process is expected to take until the end of this year.

Then, the ship will be headed to Okaloosa County, Florida where the ocean liner will be sunk and turned into a scuba-diving destination, organizers said.

“The SS United States will be towed more than 1800 nautical miles, at 5 knots per hour, from Philadelphia, through Delaware Bay, into the Atlantic Ocean, past Cape Hatteras, around the Florida Peninsula, into the Gulf of America, and onto The Bay of Mobile,” said Captain Joseph Farrell, who organizers noted as a ship-sinking and reef expert, in a statement. “The voyage is expected to take 18 days.”

The process will end the long-running saga of, what organizers said, was once considered the "pride of America’s merchant marine fleet."

“This is an emotional maritime moment,” said Farrell. “The SS United States is a testament to America’s might and engineering ingenuity. Her sinking is the final chapter for the last all-American-made; America-flagged ocean liner.”

When it was in service, from 952 through 1969, organizers said, the SS -- which stands for steam ship -- United States hosted a star-studded manifest of passengers, including four U.S. Presidents, Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne, Jackie Gleason, Marlon Brando, Judy Garland, Charlton Heston, Joan Crawford, Walt Disney, Bob Hope and others.

In a statement, organizers said the ship also holds the record for the fastest eastbound and westbound trans-Atlantic cruise ship crossing.