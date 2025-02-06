SS United States set to finally leave Philly this weekend, turn into artificial reef

The historic SS United States is set to finally leave Philadelphia this weekend.

The storied ocean liner was scheduled to leave the city months ago and embark on a two-week journey to undergo preparations for it to become the world’s largest artificial reef.

After being delayed to “ensure logistical details and procedures maintain ideal conditions for the move," plans are in place to move the ship so it can begin its journey to Florida.

Officials shared that on Thursday, Feb. 6, the ship is expected to make the brief first leg of its journey, moving from Pier 82 to Pier 80.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 8, the ship will officially leave Philadelphia and travel via multiple tugboats to Mobile, Alabama, where it will begin a year-long transformation into an artificial reef, with workers removing any non-metal parts and fuel that could be hazardous to sea life.

The exact location in the Gulf of Mexico for the ship’s deployment has not yet been determined but it’s expected to be about 20 miles south of the Florida Panhandle region in the Destin-Forth Walton Beach area.

“The County understands that there is considerable interest in the SS United States and her move from Pier 82 and that plans have been made by interested parties,” a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, Florida, wrote. “Like most large, multi-faceted operations, this move involves coordination with multiple agencies and dates, times, and other logistics are subject to change to make certain the vessel is moved safely.”

The spokesperson said the county will continue to partner with the SS United States Conservancy to develop a museum and visitor center in Destin-Fort Walton Beach that will commemorate the ship.

“The County will provide the Conservancy with regular ship updates and will support the Conservancy’s museum plans which will incorporate features from the ship, including the iconic funnels, radar mast, and other signature components, as well as the Conservancy’s extensive curatorial and archival collection,” the spokesperson wrote. “This will preserve the SS United States’ storied history and the memories that she has created for so many people over the years.”

Okaloosa County officials had reached a deal to turn the ocean liner into an artificial reach in October following a judge’s order for the aging ship to vacate its berth in Philadelphia due to a yearslong dispute over rent and dockage fees.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph), The Associated Press reported from aboard the ship.

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary’s time by 10 hours.

To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.

It has loomed for years on South Philadelphia’s Delaware waterfront.

For more information about the history of the SS United States, visit www.ssusc.org.