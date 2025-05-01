Montgomery County

Squiggly lines meant to slow down traffic to be removed from Pennsylvania road

The unique road measure went into effect on Grays Lane in Montgomery Township in March 2025 and has gotten mixed reactions from residents.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

One town in Pennsylvania seems to want to straighten things out, literally.

Officials in Montgomery Township have decided to remove the painted squiggly solid yellow lines and single white lines — also known as chicanes — on Grays Lane.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The squiggly lines were all in an effort to deter drivers from speeding after officials claimed that there were numerous complaints from the community about how Grays Lane had become a "speedway."

The unique road measure went into effect in March 2025 and has gotten mixed reactions from residents.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"This is just putting everybody really more at risk," Katie Staudt had told NBC10. "And nobody was notified of anything, so we didn't have any say."

The Montgomery Township board held a meeting earlier this week where many members of the board, as well as the public, expressed their opinions on the chicanes on Grays Lane.

Ultimately, the board decided to move forward with removing the squiggly lines and find alternatives way to keep residents safe.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

Philadelphia's Broad Street Run: Your guide to 2025 race, expo

Philadelphia Phillies 20 hours ago

Staff member with Nationals OK after collapse at CBP before Phillies game

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyPennsylvaniaTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us