Squiggly lines meant to slow down traffic to be removed from Pennsylvania road

One town in Pennsylvania seems to want to straighten things out, literally.

Officials in Montgomery Township have decided to remove the painted squiggly solid yellow lines and single white lines — also known as chicanes — on Grays Lane.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The squiggly lines were all in an effort to deter drivers from speeding after officials claimed that there were numerous complaints from the community about how Grays Lane had become a "speedway."

The unique road measure went into effect in March 2025 and has gotten mixed reactions from residents.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This is just putting everybody really more at risk," Katie Staudt had told NBC10. "And nobody was notified of anything, so we didn't have any say."

The Montgomery Township board held a meeting earlier this week where many members of the board, as well as the public, expressed their opinions on the chicanes on Grays Lane.

Ultimately, the board decided to move forward with removing the squiggly lines and find alternatives way to keep residents safe.