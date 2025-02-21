Demolition begins at fire-ravaged SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township

What to Know Demolition efforts at fire-ravaged SPS Technologies along Highland Avenue were underway on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

The massive fire broke out after an initial explosion at the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, factory on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

About 60 workers were at the site at the time the fire broke out. Officials said they were all accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation through the week.

Crews using heavy construction equipment began to demolish parts of the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, four days after an explosive fire broke out, leading to days of uncertainty and simmering hot spots at the massive property.

By late in the morning of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, demolition crews could be seen working alongside Abington Township Fire Department crews to, as the township put it, "gain access to the hot spots to completely extinguish the fire."

The full extent of the demolition wasn't immediately clear as some of it was happening out of the sight of TV cameras and even inside the damaged factory. Demolition efforts will only take place during daytime hours.

A day earlier, Abington Township Emergency Management Coordinator Tom McAneney said that hot spots continued to burn in "deep-seeded parts of the building," that crews had yet to access.

"In order for fire suppression equipment to reach these locations, some demolition of the building will take place," Abington Township said Thursday. "Demolition will be carefully coordinated and overseen by all agencies, engineers, and responders on site. This is a necessary step to extinguishing the fire."

A large white tent was set up to house crews while they work at the site. In the hours after the blaze broke out, nearby restaurant The Highland served as a de-facto command center and resting point for first responders, restaurant owner Dan Katz told NBC10.

The stretch of Highland Avenue where the large factory that built aerospace fasteners and fittings caught fire on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, remained closed at the end of the workweek, Abington Township said.

People were urged to avoid the area near the factory as Highland Avenue remained closed "for the foreseeable future," the township said.

The Weldon Fire Company initially responded to the fire at the SPS Technologies warehouse on 301 Highland Avenue on Monday a little after 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived they observed flames breaching through the roof of the building as well as multiple explosions inside the facility.

“By the grace of God, or a miracle, there was no loss of life or injuries as a result of this explosion and a fire that has gone on for several days,” Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said Thursday.

A total of 68 fire companies responded to the four-alarm fire and battled the flames throughout the night into Tuesday morning and beyond.

The investigation into the SPS Technologies blaze continued as fire operations shifted Thursday to "address the most immediate fire hot spots within the building," the township said.

Freezing temps and icy conditions left by water used on the flames have slowed efforts, officials said, and left an icy mess.

"This is an extremely complex undertaking," Molloy said of the investigation.

After the fire is completely extinguished, township officials explained that SPS Technologies will take over and work on remediation. The company on Thursday was already removing chemicals that were located in the part of the building that was not impacted by the fire.

What should you do if debris landed in your yard?

Abington residents and people in neighboring Jenkintown Township were most impacted by the fire.

"“Little bits of stuff everywhere,” neighbor Matej Korzeniowski said while looking at debris on his lawn.

People who see fire or explosion debris on their property should call 911, Molloy said.

"It's a non-emergency number also and it will directly get the resources out to your property," Molloy said.

The fire marshal, ATF and others can then collect any items to figure out if they were from the blast site, officials said.

Hotline for concerned residents

Molloy said the township was "encouraged" by the support being offered by SPS, which has been part of the community for more than 120 years.

SPS Technologies launched a community hotline for "questions, comments or concerns" from the Jenkintown and Abington communities, officials said. People can call 215-572-3326 or email contactSPS@pccairframe.com.

For more information and the latest updates from Abington Township, click here.

If you'd like to receive notifications from the county, click here to sign up for the Ready Montco Alert System.

