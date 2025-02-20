What to Know The fire at SPS Technologies along Highland Avenue was under control while still active on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, according to Abington Township.

The massive fire broke out after an initial explosion at the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, factory on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

About 60 workers were at the site at the time the fire broke out. Officials said they were all accounted for and no injuries were reported.

A shelter in place order was in effect for those located within a 1-mile radius of the incident and hazmat crews were monitoring air quality, but those people were able to return home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

On Thursday morning, students returned to Abington Township and Cheltenham Township schools after the fire caused schools to close amid air quality concerns.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.

Officials are expected to give an update on the fire response at noon on Feb. 20, 2025. You can watch it live on this page.

Days after an explosive fire broke out at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, residents were back in their homes and students were back in their classrooms as firefighters continued to deal with an active fire scene.

The stretch of Highland Avenue where the large factory that built aerospace fasteners and fittings caught fire on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, remained closed on Feb. 20, 2025, Abington Township said. The fire destroyed the factory, but didn't cause any injuries to the dozens of workers inside when it ignited.

"Emergency personnel have worked through the night and will continue to work to ensure public safety," the township said in a news release. "The shelter-in-place and evacuation recommendation remain lifted at this time."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Students at Abington and Cheltenham township schools were back in the classroom Thursday, a day after residents were allowed to return home. Jenkintown Township public schools were virtual Thursday with the hopes of reopening on Friday.

People were urged to avoid the area near the factory as Highland Avenue remained closed "for the foreseeable future," the township said.

The investigation into the SPS Technologies blaze continued as fire operations shifted to "address the most immediate fire hot spots within the building," the township said.

"In order for fire suppression equipment to reach these locations, some demolition of the building will take place," Abington said. "Demolition will be carefully coordinated and overseen by all agencies, engineers, and responders on site. This is a necessary step to extinguishing the fire."

More information on the fire response should be revealed at a noon Thursday news conference you can watch live on this page, on NBC10 or NBC10's streaming platforms

What we know about the fire

The Weldon Fire Company initially responded to the fire at the SPS Technologies warehouse on 301 Highland Avenue on Monday at 9:43 p.m. When crews arrived they observed flames breaching through the roof of the building as well as multiple explosions inside the facility.

Officials said at least 60 employees were inside the building at the time. They were all evacuated and accounted for. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at the SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was live above the scene.

A total of 68 fire companies responded to the four-alarm fire and battled the flames throughout the night into Tuesday morning and beyond.

On Tuesday morning, officials announced the fire was contained but remained active and was still smoldering.

“We are still fighting this fire. It’s still actively burning,” Abington Township Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas McAneney said Tuesday morning.

Sources told NBC10 there was another explosion inside the building around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and all of the crews returned to the facility where they continued to work to bring the fire under control.

SPS Technologies is a supplier for aerospace fasteners and fittings and was founded in Jenkintown in 1903 as the Standard Pressed Steel Company.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, officials explained that the factory did have a sprinkler system, but it was out of service because of a maintenance issue.

The company is being credited with following the right precautions by having a fire watch in place and keeping a fire brigade in the building, officials explained.

Shelter-in-place order lifted

A shelter-in-place was put in effect in the area Monday night due to smoke from the fire filtering near the warehouse, officials said.

After recommending the evacuation Tuesday afternoon, officials advised all residents and businesses outside of the evacuation zone, but within one mile of the SPS Technologies building to continue to shelter in place, remain indoors and avoid the area of the fire.

While officials initially said there were concerns over fire fighting materials reacting with chemicals onsite to create arsenic, they haven't found any evidence of that occurring.

A massive fire at the SPS Technologies building led to a lockdown and evacuations in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. NBC10's Shaira Arias has the latest updates, NBC10's Claudia Vargas speaks with an expert about potential air quality issues and NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp breaks down the potential impact of high winds.

Continued air quality monitoring

Federal and state environmental agencies continued to monitor the air quality and a nearby waterway.

"The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to monitor air quality," Abington said. "Based on the data collected, the monitoring equipment has not detected levels of contaminants of public concern. Additional air monitoring equipment has been placed on site and around the area by third-party environmental consultants."

"Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) conducted an initial sampling of the Tookany Creek on February 18; low levels of chemicals of concern were found in the creek immediately downstream of the fire at that time," Abington said. "There are no drinking water intakes from Tookany Creek."

Drinking water supplies aren't at risk, officials said.

"Aqua Pennsylvania is monitoring the situation in Abington Township, Montgomery County as investigators respond to the fire at SPS Technologies," Aqua said in a news release. "Aqua responded to the scene late Monday night and concluded that there is currently no risk to drinking water in the surrounding area. We will continue to monitor the situation and will alert customers of any drinking water quality concerns."

As of Thursday morning, the DEP was still waiting for the results of water testing from the day before.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.