What to Know A massive fire at SPS Technologies broke out after an initial explosion at the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, factory on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

About 60 workers were at the site at the time the fire broke out. Officials said they were all accounted for and no injuries were reported.

A shelter in place order was in effect for those located within a 1-mile radius of the incident and hazmat crews were monitoring air quality, but those people were able to return home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Signs of progress in Montgomery County as firefighters officially declare the factory fire in Abington Township as extinguished.

It was a dramatic scene five days ago over Abington as thick smoke and intense flames came from an explosive fire at SPS Technologies on Monday, Feb. 17 a little after 9:30 p.m.

“This was one of the most complex incidents that I have responded to in my career. I’ve been doing this 36 years," Abington Fire Company Chief Mike Jones said.

Now, on Saturday, Feb. 22, firefighters say they are relieved after working around the clock attacking hotspots while battling difficult, and freezing, conditions.

“Unbelievably difficult. I mean the ice, the wind, we had 40 mph winds when the wind was going on at some point," Weldon Fire Company deputy chief Jonathan Gerhard said.

Nearly 70 fire departments from across the region helped, all volunteers.

“The explosions that were going on outside, you could feel standing on the exterior of the building. The smoke was unbelievable," Gerhard explained. “The bravery and courage of everyone who went into that building was unbelievable.”

Families of those firefighters proudly standing by as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro came by to see some of the damage up close and speak to some of the factory's leaders.

“I’m hopeful SPS will, after they are done demolishing this area, will rebuild and remain in the Abington community," Gov. Shapiro said.

Things now move into cleanup mode with a lot of activity still expected in the area around the factory.

SPS Technologies is now expected to take over and work on remediation. The company on Thursday was already removing chemicals that were located in the part of the building that was not impacted by the fire.

The governor said that the water and air quality will continue to be tested.

While many questions still remain about how this fire started, the first responders are walking away grateful for a supportive community and that the worker who were inside all got out safely.

Hotline for concerned residents

The township said it was "encouraged" by the support being offered by SPS, which has been part of the community for more than 120 years.

SPS Technologies launched a community hotline for "questions, comments or concerns" from the Jenkintown and Abington communities, officials said. People can call 215-572-3326 or email contactSPS@pccairframe.com.

For more information and the latest updates from Abington Township, click here.

If you'd like to receive notifications from the county, click here to sign up for the Ready Montco Alert System.