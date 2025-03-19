The fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township burned for six days in freezing conditions causing stress to the equipment for the responding fire departments.

During the fire that started on Feb. 17, multiple explosions could be heard throughout the factory and, officials said, all of the 60 employees inside at the time were able to get out safely.

Abington's five fire departments were hit hard as everything from the trucks, hoses and protective equipment were broken from being frozen or destroyed.

"This fire was obviously the biggest fire that I've gone to in my 36 years," Abington Fire Company Chief Michael Jones told NBC10.

Now, the Abington Police Department is doing what it can to help by sending the proceeds from the money raised at the Comedy of Joe Conklin and the City Rhythm Orchestra event they are hosting on April 5.

The event was originally set up to raise money for the police foundation, according to Chief of Police Patrick Molloy.

“We are incredibly proud of our community’s resilience and the support we’ve received from the public during such a challenging time,” Molloy said.

The comedy show is scheduled to take place at the Keswick Theater at 7:30 p.m.

