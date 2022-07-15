Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state.

Five years after the first sighting in New Castle County in the northern part of the state, the department of agriculture has confirmed a sighting of spotted lanternflies in Sussex County, which includes coastal towns like Lewes, Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach.

“It is practically impossible to eradicate the spotted lanternfly because of its status as a hitchhiker bug...for a small state, our Spotted Lanternfly Program has done an excellent job in fending off the spread of this invasive insect for five years and are just now finding it in Sussex County,” Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Nikko Brady said in the news release.

The lanternflies were found in Georgetown, Milford, Seaford, Ocean View and Rehoboth prompting the expansion of the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state, according to the news release.

"People brought spotted lanternflies to the beaches, they really do have an affinity for travel," Jessica Inhof of Delaware Department of Agriculture said. "They can attach themselves to a vehicle and travel down Route 1 quite easily and not blow off."

The Department of Agriculture said the pests are destructive to trees, shrubs, orchards, grapes and hops.

Quarantine means that residents, businesses and municipalities cannot move materials or objects that can easily be a home for the pests without taking precautions.

Residents in Delaware are encouraged to download and print the Delaware Resident Spotted Lanternfly Compliance Checklist to ensure the pests aren't on their items.

Examples of regulated articles include:

Any living life stage of the spotted lanternfly

Landscaping, remodeling or construction materials

Firewood of any species

Packing materials (e.g., wood crates, boxes)

All plants and plant parts, including all live and dead trees, perennial and annual plants and mulch

Outdoor household articles like RVs, lawnmowers, chairs, grills, tarps, tile, stone, deck boards and other vehicles not stored indoors.

Of course, the public is asked to kill as many of the bugs as possible.

Check out this map to see how the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture have also expanded their quarantine zones and to see how far lanternflies are expected to spread.