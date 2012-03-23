Spotlight! WURD SPEAKS – STATE OF MIND II

Enjoy an interactive event on behavioral health and well-being. Come on out to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on April 7th to see State of Mind II. The event will feature some of the nation’s most powerful voices as they talk about culture, the impact of race, mind and spirit. It’s an engaging event you won’t want to miss.

When: April 7th

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center,12th & Arch Streets,Philadelphia, PA

Time: 1pm – 3pm

For more information visit WURD Speaks