Spotlight! WURD SPEAKS – STATE OF MIND II

Stimulate your mind at the State of Mind II event.

mind-wondering

Enjoy an interactive event on behavioral health and well-being. Come on out to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on April 7th to see State of Mind II. The event will feature some of the nation’s most powerful voices as they talk about culture, the impact of race, mind and spirit. It’s an engaging event you won’t want to miss.

When:  April 7th

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center,12th & Arch Streets,Philadelphia, PA

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Burlington 9 hours ago

Man Attacks, Sexually Assaults Woman in Burlington, Police Say

sinkhole 9 hours ago

Sinkhole Swallows Up SUV Traveling in Easton, Pennsylvania

Time: 1pm – 3pm

For more information visit WURD Speaks

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us