Spotlight! Walk for Hope

Take steps toward finding a cure for IBD. On October 21st, come on out for the 4th annual Walk For Hope. Enjoy a timed 5K run, a family walk, or simply cheer on your favorite participants. There will be activities for the kids, plenty of refreshments, and NBC 10's own Dawn Timmeney will be there - so come say hi. Proceeds will benefit Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Date: Sunday, October 21, 2012

Registration: 9:00am

Walk / Run: 10:00am

Where: Veterans Park (Use the Kuser Road Entrance)

2206 Kuser Road

Hamilton, NJ 08690

(If address does not display on navigation system, use Trenton, NJ)



Individual Walker / Runner: $25

Children 11 and under — Free registration

T-Shirts: $5



Contact: 267-426-5339