Take steps toward finding a cure for IBD. On October 21st, come on out for the 4th annual Walk For Hope. Enjoy a timed 5K run, a family walk, or simply cheer on your favorite participants. There will be activities for the kids, plenty of refreshments, and NBC 10's own Dawn Timmeney will be there - so come say hi. Proceeds will benefit Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Date: Sunday, October 21, 2012
Registration: 9:00am
Walk / Run: 10:00am
Where: Veterans Park (Use the Kuser Road Entrance)
2206 Kuser Road
Hamilton, NJ 08690
(If address does not display on navigation system, use Trenton, NJ)
Individual Walker / Runner: $25
Children 11 and under — Free registration
T-Shirts: $5
Contact: 267-426-5339
Spotlight! Walk for Hope
