Enjoy the outdoors with an annual tradition for the every day early bird. On December 15th, join Tyler Arboretum for their annual Christmas Bird Count. Rise and shine at 5:30am to search for owls and other nocturnal and dawn birds. Explore Tyler's woodlands and meadows to find common and unusual birds of all types. The best part is that it's free!
Where: Tyler Arboretum
515 Painter Road
Media, PA 19063
When: December 15th
Time: 5:30am - 12:00pm
Cost: FREE!
Contact: Visitor Center at 610-566-9134 ext. 212
Spotlight! Tyler Christmas Bird Count
