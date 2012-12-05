Spotlight! Tyler Christmas Bird Count

Enjoy the outdoors with an annual tradition for the every day early bird. On December 15th, join Tyler Arboretum for their annual Christmas Bird Count. Rise and shine at 5:30am to search for owls and other nocturnal and dawn birds. Explore Tyler's woodlands and meadows to find common and unusual birds of all types. The best part is that it's free!



Where: Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Road

Media, PA 19063

When: December 15th

Time: 5:30am - 12:00pm

Cost: FREE!

Contact: Visitor Center at 610-566-9134 ext. 212