Enjoy a dramatic and engrossing production at the Act II Playhouse! Come on out February 14th through March 11th to see the remarkable drama, Time Stands Still. Step inside the life of a war photographer recovering from a devastating injury as she tries to find happiness in a world gone crazy. This direct from Broadway hit will leave you speechless.



When: Now to March 11th

Where: Act II Playhouse,56 East Butler Avenue,Ambler, PA 19002

For more information call 215-654-0200.