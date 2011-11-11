Spotlight! The King and I

Enjoy a epic love story.

king-and-I

Enjoy a charming love story at Philadelphia’s most historic theatre! Join NBC 10 November 8th through January 8th to see the spectacular musical “The King and I.” It’s a romantic tale of two cultures meeting set to an infectious score. This new production promises to be the musical event of the holiday season. Don’t miss your chance to see it now!

When: November 8th-January 8th

Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

For tickets contact 215-574-3550

