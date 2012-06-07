Spotlight! The Buddy Holly Story

Take a ride back in time and re-live the life of a rock and roll legend.

Enjoy the story of a rock and roll legend at America's most historic theatre! Join NBC 10 at the Walnut Street Theatre now through July 22nd to see "Buddy" – The Buddy Holly story. See the tale of the brilliant musician who changed the face of popular music. From his early life to his rise to fame, you'll be singing along with his classic hits in no time. Don't miss your chance to see it!

When: Now unitl July 22nd

Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

For tickets and other information visit the Walnut Street Theatre.

