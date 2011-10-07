Spotlight! Suburban Fall Home Show

Find great ways to turn your house into the home you’ve always wanted! Visit the Suburban Fall Home Show from October 21st through the 23rd. Meet expert designers, get free antique appraisals, and enjoy cooking demonstrations that will have you ready to go for the holidays. If you’re looking for ideas, you’ll be sure to learn something new.

When: October 21st to 23rd

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman","serif";} 100 Station Avenue,Oaks, PA 19456