Spotlight! Stockings for Kids

Now is the perfect time to spread some holiday cheer... so NBC 10, B-101, Mercedes-Benz, and Boscovs are working hand in hand to bring you Stockings for Kids. Help light up the holiday season for children in need across the Philadelphia region. All you have to do is drop off and new, unwrapped toys at any of these participating locations..

When: through December 22nd.

Where: Participating Bocovs stores, or Mercedes Benz dealerships listed below:

Boscov's @ Boscov's Coventry Mall

351 W Schuylkill Rd

Pottstown, PA 19465

(610) 327-8080

Boscov's @ Exton Square Mall

166 Exton Square Mall

Exton, PA 19341

(610) 280-6573

Boscov's @ Granite Run

1067 West Baltimore Pike

Media, PA 19063

(610) 566-5255

Boscov's @ Neshaminy Mall

200 Neshaminy Mall

Bensalem, PA 19020

(215) 953-5900

Boscov's @ Plymouth Meeting Mall

500 W. Germantown Pike

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19426

(610) 825-8686

Mercedes-Benz @ EuroMotor Cars Devon, Inc.

214 West Lancaster Ave

Devon, PA 19333

(610) 687-1500

Mercedes-Benz @ Keenan Motors

4311 West Swamp Road

Doylestown, PA 18902

(888) 345-5801

Mercedes-Benz @ Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington

404 Pennsylvania Ave

Fort Washington, PA 19034

(215) 646-7700

Mercedes-Benz @ Mercedes-Benz of West Chester

1260 Wilmington Pike

West Chester, PA 19382

(888) 240-2992

Now is your chance to bring joy to local children and families.