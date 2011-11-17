Spotlight! Stockings for Kids

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman","serif";} Now is the perfect time to spread some holiday cheer... so NBC 10, B-101, Mercedes-Benz, and Boscovs are working hand in hand to bring you Stockings for Kids. Help light up the holiday season for children in need across the Philadelphia region. All you have to do is drop off and new, unwrapped toys at any of these participating locations..
When: through December 22nd.
Where: Participating Bocovs stores, or Mercedes Benz dealerships listed below:
Boscov's @ Boscov's Coventry Mall
351 W Schuylkill Rd
Pottstown, PA 19465
(610) 327-8080
Boscov's @ Exton Square Mall
166 Exton Square Mall
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 280-6573
Boscov's @ Granite Run
1067 West Baltimore Pike
Media, PA 19063
(610) 566-5255
Boscov's @ Neshaminy Mall
200 Neshaminy Mall
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 953-5900
Boscov's @ Plymouth Meeting Mall
500 W. Germantown Pike
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19426
(610) 825-8686
Mercedes-Benz @ EuroMotor Cars Devon, Inc.
214 West Lancaster Ave
Devon, PA 19333
(610) 687-1500
Mercedes-Benz @ Keenan Motors
4311 West Swamp Road
Doylestown, PA 18902
(888) 345-5801
Mercedes-Benz @ Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington
404 Pennsylvania Ave
Fort Washington, PA 19034
(215) 646-7700
Mercedes-Benz @ Mercedes-Benz of West Chester
1260 Wilmington Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
(888) 240-2992
Now is your chance to bring joy to local children and families.