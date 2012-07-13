Spotlight! Ron Jaworski’s Quarterback Scramble 5K

Join our community in an effort to improve the health and wellness of young children in the Philadelphia region. Lace em' up on July 29th for Ron Jaworski's Quarterback Scramble 5K. Enjoy a football-themed run and walk for all ages followed by a post-race tailgate. All proceeds benefit JawsYouth Playbook to tackle childhood obesity and keep our youth healthy and active.

When: July 29th

Where: 82nd Street Park, Stone Harbor, NJ

Time: 8:00am-10:00am

For more information please contact 856-848-4437.

