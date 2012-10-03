Spotlight! Rock The Ribbon

rock8

Help support and spread Breast Cancer awareness with an all out concert event. "Rock The Ribbon" on October 26th at Lincoln Financial Field. Enjoy an evening filled with dancing, cocktails, hor d'oeuvres, and a silent auction. Music will be provided by The Stylistics Review, The Tramps, and Chicos Vibe. All proceeds will benefit breastcancer.org

Date: Friday, October 26, 2012
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
SCA Club Lounge
1020 Pattison Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Registration Opens: 6:00pm
VIP Reception: 6:30pm
Concert: 8:00pm
Dace Party: 10:00pm - 12:00am

Contact: 610-642-6550

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us