Help support and spread Breast Cancer awareness with an all out concert event. "Rock The Ribbon" on October 26th at Lincoln Financial Field. Enjoy an evening filled with dancing, cocktails, hor d'oeuvres, and a silent auction. Music will be provided by The Stylistics Review, The Tramps, and Chicos Vibe. All proceeds will benefit breastcancer.org
Date: Friday, October 26, 2012
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
SCA Club Lounge
1020 Pattison Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Registration Opens: 6:00pm
VIP Reception: 6:30pm
Concert: 8:00pm
Dace Party: 10:00pm - 12:00am
Contact: 610-642-6550
Spotlight! Rock The Ribbon
