Spotlight! Rock The Ribbon

Help support and spread Breast Cancer awareness with an all out concert event. "Rock The Ribbon" on October 26th at Lincoln Financial Field. Enjoy an evening filled with dancing, cocktails, hor d'oeuvres, and a silent auction. Music will be provided by The Stylistics Review, The Tramps, and Chicos Vibe. All proceeds will benefit breastcancer.org



Date: Friday, October 26, 2012

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

SCA Club Lounge

1020 Pattison Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Registration Opens: 6:00pm

VIP Reception: 6:30pm

Concert: 8:00pm

Dace Party: 10:00pm - 12:00am



Contact: 610-642-6550