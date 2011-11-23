Spotlight! Reindeer Romp

Help provide enjoyable and challenging activities for Special Olympic athletes. Come on out on December 4th for the Special Olympics 1st Annual Stair Climb. Climb 53 floors in an effort to raise money for Special Olympic athletes. Proceeds will allow athletes to take part in trainings, seasonal, tournaments, local and state competitions.

When: December 4th

Where: BNY Mellon Center, 1735 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

Stair Climb starts 8a.m.

For more volunteer information visit http://www.climbphilly.org/.

