Spotlight! Race for Hope

RACEFORHOPE

Make a difference in the fight against brain tumors. Race for Hope on November 4th at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Join thousands as they walk for families, friends, and promising research. There will be food, refreshments, and activities for everyone. Proceeds will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society's commitment to finding a cure for brain tumors.

When: November 4, 2012
Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Registration: 6:30am - 7:30am
Opening Ceremonies: 7:45am
Run / Walk Starts: 8:00am
Contact: 617-393-2841

