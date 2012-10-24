Spotlight! Race for Hope

Make a difference in the fight against brain tumors. Race for Hope on November 4th at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Join thousands as they walk for families, friends, and promising research. There will be food, refreshments, and activities for everyone. Proceeds will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society's commitment to finding a cure for brain tumors.



When: November 4, 2012

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Registration: 6:30am - 7:30am

Opening Ceremonies: 7:45am

Run / Walk Starts: 8:00am

Contact: 617-393-2841